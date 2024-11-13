Youth ‘hooked to radical content online’ detained

A local youth, “hooked to radical content” and “about to join militancy”, was detained in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday, while the property of an accused’s family was attached in Srinagar in the killing of non-locals. Meanwhile, a firefight erupted during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the J&K Police’s special cell, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK), Bhat Navidul Ali, son of Ali Mohd Bhat, a resident of Tazipora-Mohanpora, Kulgam, was “misusing social media for radical propaganda aimed at to instigate common people against the Government of India and also glamourising terrorism in J&K”.

Ali is a student of the Master of Science in Lab Sciences. “He is in constant touch with some cyber / virtual entity involved in radicalising and motivating the youth to join terrorism and terrorist ranks. Besides, the individual also consumes the joining content available on the Internet. It was also learnt that he is about to join the terrorist ranks,” the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On receipt of the information, the police said, a special team of the CIK apprehended Ali for questioning. “The parents and respectables of his neighbourhood have been called for counselling,” the police said.

NIA attaches property

In Srinagar’s Zaldagar, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) attached the property of Manzoor Ahmad Langoo. Langoo’s son, Adil Manzoor Langoo, who is currently under detention, was allegedly linked to the killing of two non-local individuals in February 2024.

“The seizure of the property, which was carried out under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), marks a crucial step in the NIA’s efforts to dismantle networks involved in targeted killings in the region,” the NIA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-militancy operation

In south Kashmir’s Kulgam, security forces launched an anti-militancy operation against hiding militants and exchanged fire during searches of the area.

An official said the operation was launched in Kulgam’s Badimarg area following a tip-off. “The operation is under way against hiding militants in the area,” officials said. There were no reports of casualties on any side till late Wednesday evening.

The latest gunfight was ninth such encounter between security forces and militants in Kashmir in the past one month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the J&K Police said the reported attack on the Kashmir University Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday “could not be corroborated”.

“The report about the attack on V-C of Kashmir University last evening near Zakura could not be corroborated, factoring in all possible circumstances. Police parties who visited the spot did not find corroboration of bullet marks,” the police said.

The police said the entire area was thoroughly searched and nothing corroborating the alleged version was found. “The people around and nearby police checkpoint also did not hear any firing sounds, except some rounds fired by security personnel of the V-C, who made caution fire purportedly on some perceived suspicion. The matter, however, is being enquired,” the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.