Youth hate instability, anarchy: PM on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | File   | Photo Credit: PTI

“Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly,” PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 lauded the youth for believing in the system and questioning it when it does not respond properly.

Addressing his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2019, the Prime Minister said the youth hate anarchy and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism.

“Our youth believe in the system and have an opinion, and question when system does not respond properly. I consider this to be a good thing.

“Our youth hate anarchy, instability and disorder and dislike casteism and nepotism. Young India will play a key role in building modern India in the coming decade,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also urged people to promote local products in their purchases.

He also lauded the Parliamentarians for making the Parliament session productive and breaking records of last 60 years.

