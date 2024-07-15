Youth getting attracted towards RSS ideology, says sangh office-bearer

The youth is getting attracted towards the ideology of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and joining it in large numbers every year, said an RSS office-bearer after a three-day meeting in Ranchi on July 14.

“The sangh had started an online ‘Join RSS’ campaign in 2012. Under this, every year, more than one lakh people are joining the organisation. This year, by the end of June, 66,529 people have contacted and expressed their desire to join the RSS,” said Sunil Ambekar, national publicity head of the RSS.

Despite the claimed popularity of the RSS, the BJP, which is affiliated to the organisation, could not secure a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. On the results of the election, Mr. Ambekar said the RSS is not directly involved in elections but works on “refining” public opinion.

“In a democracy, the people are above all. All parties take their respective views and the public has given its decision on it. Everyone should respect it,” Mr. Ambekar said of the results.

Mr. Ambekar said to expand the RSS’s footprint in the country by Vijayadashami 2025, when the sangh completes 100 years, the organisation is planning to have daily branches in all the mandals in rural and urban areas.

The RSS office-bearer also spoke on conversion in Jharkhand and the Emergency. He said “conversion should not happen by deceit, force and greed”. He said there are laws to stop this and everyone should follow the law. Mr. Ambekar said imposing the Emergency was wrong and that such things should not happen in a democracy. He said the RSS had fought against the Emergency and hundreds of its workers had faced torture.

This year, Jharkhand will go to the polls and the RSS meeting is expected to boost the morale of the BJP leaders in the State. A total of 227 workers gathered in the meeting, attended by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, from all over the country, Mr. Ambekar said.