Youth Congress launches campaign to demand national register for unemployed

The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday launched a nationwide campaign to press the government for a National Register of Unemployed (NRU) and asked it what steps it was taking to address unemployment.

The campaign was launched at the Congress headquarters by AICC in-charge for the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) Krishna Allavaru and IYC chief Srinivas B.V.

The demand for the NRU is in response to the high rate of unemployment in India, which has reached its highest level in 45 years, they said.

The unemployed youth can support the demand for the NRU by giving a missed call on a toll-free number.

This will help give a voice to the plight of young Indians and help draw the government’s attention to the menace of unemployment in the country, the Congress leaders said.

“We want that the government bring a National Register of Unemployed,” Mr. Allavaru said, adding that the Modi government should understand and hear the pain of the youth, and help mitigate their problems.

“We do not want to hear about the CAA [Citizenship (Amendment) Act] or the NRC [National Register of Citizens]. We want to hear from you on what you are doing to increase employment in the country,” he said.

The Congress leader alleged that as many as 36 youth committed suicide in the country every day and the rate of unemployment in India has touched an all-time high in the last 45 years.

He said the root cause of recession in India is “Modi-made” and “Made in India”. It has been created by the Narendra Modi government due to its wrong policies such as demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax, Mr. Allavaru said.

Srinivas said one would earlier hear about farmer suicides in the country, but now “we are hearing about youth committing suicides”.

“The Youth Congress is ready to buy a pair of spectacles from anywhere in the world for the Prime Minister to see the problems of the youth,” he said, while referring to a pair being allegedly bought for ₹2.5 lakh for PM Modi to see the solar eclipse.

IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan said as part of the campaign for having NRU, unemployed youth will have to call on the toll-free number and the call details would be sent to the government.