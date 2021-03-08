Youth Cong. chief denies Rahul Gandhi remark on Scindia

Alleged to have said former Congress leader will never become Chief Minister in BJP

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress last March, could have become chief minister but now he will remain a back bencher in the BJP, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have told members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Monday.

However, IYC president, B.V. Srinivas denied that Mr. Gandhi made “any individual specific remark” while delivering the inaugural address of the two-day national executive of Youth Congress.

“This [reference to Mr. Scindia] is a plant by someone. Rahulji only spoke strengthening the organisation,” Mr. Srinivas told The Hindu.

Sources, however, insisted that Mr Gandhi made the remarks in the context of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh “rewarding” only their own members.

“He [Mr Scindia] would have become the Chief Minister had he stayed with Congress but Mr Scindia has become a backbencher in the BJP. He could have worked with workers to strengthen [the party]. I had told him that ‘one day you will become the chief minister’ but he chose another route,” a source quoted Mr. Gandhi as saying.

“Write it down, he will never become chief minister there,” the source quoted Mr. Gandhi as saying and then appealing to the IYC members to work tirelessly irrespective of “who comes in or who leaves the party”.

Mr. Gandhi also said Youth Congress members would be encouraged to contest civic body elections in the immediate future.

In a tweet, Mr. Gandhi said, “Discussed national issues with colleagues from IYC. At every step, we have to fight the RSS mindset in a non-violent manner to ensure that India's diversity and culture is not compromised.”

In March 2020, Mr Scindia had walked out of the Congress with 22 of his supporters who were MLAs in Madhya Pradesh, which led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led government in the State.