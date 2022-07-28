India

Youth are country's 'asset', but BJP showing them as 'liability': Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma
PTI New Delhi July 28, 2022 18:00 IST
Updated: July 28, 2022 18:00 IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on July 28 attacked the BJP over the issue of unemployment, saying the youth are the country's "asset", but the ruling party is portraying them as "liability".

"Out of 22 crore youths who queued up for government jobs in the past eight years, 7.22 lakh got jobs, that is, only three out of 1,000," Mr. Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Centre’s employment survey finds addition of 4 lakh jobs

"Raja (the king) gets angry when asked questions on unemployment. The truth is this — he is not capable of providing employment. The youth are an 'asset' of the country, BJP is showing them as 'liability'," the former Congress chief said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running away from the questions of the youth of India. In a tweet in Hindi, Ms. Vadra said that in the past eight years, 22 crore youths applied for government jobs, but the BJP government was able to give jobs to only 87,000 youths every year.

Also Read
Create more jobs, revamp employment policy

"The Prime Minister, who promised two crore jobs, is running away from the questions of the youth of India. Answers on employment in the Parliament, in the press are missing. The youth want answers," the Congress general secretary said.

Of more than 22.05 crore applicants for Central government jobs between 2014 and 2022, over 7.22 lakh were recommended by the recruiting agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on July 27.

As many as 7,22,311 candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in various Central government Departments from 2014-15 to 2021-22, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
unemployment
Read more...