Youth activist from Bihar join Congress

Mr. Anupam has been continuously active in Bihar and his group's agitation on issues related to the NEET paper leak and unemployment has been going on in every district of Bihar

Published - September 25, 2024 06:41 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Head of a civil society group “Yuva Halla Bol,” Anupam, who hails from Bihar, joined the Congress on Tuesday (September 24, 2024).

He joined the party at the AICC headquarters here in the presence of Congress general secretary, organisation, K.C. Venugopal, Bihar Congress chief Akhilesh Prasad Singh and the party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera.

“Congress and Rahul Gandhi have been continuously raising the issue of unemployment. Our colleague Anupamji formed a platform of 113 organisations and through that platform, he staged demonstrations and even went to jail. He also strongly opposed the Agnipath scheme,”Mr. Khera said.

Mr. Anupam has been continuously active in Bihar and his group’s agitation on issues related to the NEET paper leak and unemployment has been going on in every district of Bihar.

“Justice requires moral strength and in today’s politics, Rahul Gandhi is the person with the most moral strength. That is why I have joined the Congress party. I thank everyone for giving me this opportunity,”Mr. Anupam said.

