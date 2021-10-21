Young officers architects of new India, must work hard to make it frontline nation: Jitendra Singh

“Describing the young officers as architects of new India, Singh said that they are privileged to enter the services during the 75th year of the country’s independence,” according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said that young officers are the architects of new India and they should work hard in the next 25 years to make the country a frontline nation of the world.

He said this during an interaction with the first 20 all India rank holders of civil services exam 2020 who had called on him at the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) headquarters at North Block here.

The result of the exam was declared recently.

“Describing the young officers as architects of new India, Singh said that they are privileged to enter the services during the 75th year of the country’s independence,” according to a Personnel Ministry statement.

“They will have eventful 25 years ahead to serve when independent India turns 100 and realises Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of new India that leads the rest of the world,” said the minister of state for personnel.

He said that under Modi, India is already on the ascent, and civil servants of this new genre have the privileged responsibility of taking it to the top league in the global arena.

Welcoming the top 20 rankers and their family members, Singh said that it is indeed very encouraging to note that the top 20 include 10 female candidates and they also represent a pan-India coverage as these candidates hail from states/UTs of Bihar, Chandigarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

He said that the demographic change, both at gender and regional level, in the last few years augurs well for a diverse country like India.

Singh was informed that a total of 761 candidates -- 545 men and 216 women -- have been recommended by the Union Public Service Commission, which conducts the civil services exam, for appointment to various services this year.

During the interaction, the minister said that in 2014, he had introduced in the DoPT, a new tradition of personally inviting the all India toppers to North Block and felicitating them.

“Since then this tradition continues,” he said.

Singh also recalled some of the path-breaking reforms brought in for the young probationers and IAS officers during the last seven years.

These, he said, “included introduction of a three-month stint of mentorship at the central government, before giving over to the respective state or Union Territory to join the allocated cadre,” the statement said.

Singh also noted the presence of 11 engineers and three medicos in the first 20 toppers which, he hoped, will add value to the work assigned to them in carrying out specialised schemes and programmes introduced by the Modi government in the last 6-7 years.

The minister hoped that the technocrats will be able to do justice to the flagship programmes of the government in sectors like health, agriculture, sanitation, education, skills and mobility to name a few.

P K Tripathy, Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training said that the officers are entering the service in the beginning of “Amrit Kaal” and they have to play a stellar role in next 25 years to define the future of the country.

He wished that in their great career ahead, full of diverse opportunities and challenges, they would be able to give their best to the country.