“You have scripted history”: PM Modi to Indian hockey team captain Manpreet Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated team captain Manpreet Singh and head coach Graham Reid on their historic bronze medal win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, spoke to the men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh, head coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey, congratulating the team on their bronze medal win in the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to Mr. Singh over a phone call, the PM said "you have scripted history". During the conversation, the Prime Minister also remarked that Mr. Singh's voice wasloud and clear as compared to the day when India had lost to Belgium in the semi-finals. The Indian team captain thanked the Prime Minister for his constant encouragement.

Hailing the Indian men's hockey team's win as historic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet said, "Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian. Congratulations to our Men's Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team."

The Indian men's hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze medal at the ongoing Games on Thursday.