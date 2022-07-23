‘You are free to leave,’ SP tells Shivpal and Rajbhar

Samajwadi Party ended a long-brewing cold war and officially told them that they were free to leave the alliance.

The Samajwadi Party on Saturday ended a long-brewing cold war and officially told senior leader Shivpal Yadav and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar that they were free to leave the alliance to wherever they were getting more respect.

Soon after the two letters became public, Mr. Rajbhar held a press conference and announced that he welcomed the snapping of ties with the party and accused its president Akhilesh Yadav of betraying the cause of the backward communities. “Akhilesh gave us talaq, we accept the divorce. Talaq kabool hai,” he said. The SBSP fought the Assembly polls earlier this year in alliance with the SP and won six seats in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Claiming that Mr. Yadav only listened to a coterie of leaders who had no grassroots presence, the OBC leader said his advise to give more tickets in the Assembly polls to candidates of the backward castes was ignored. So was his suggestion to give the ticket to somebody from the most backward caste ahead of the Azamgarh Lok Sabha By-poll. “I sought more tickets for Kashyap Pal and Prajapati workers; he did not listen to me. When the Yadav-Muslim formula was not working, it was time to look beyond. But he gave a ticket to a Yadav," he said, referring to Mr. Yadav’s cousin and SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav.

Mr. Shivpal, on the other hand, remarked that he had always been free but thanked the party for releasing an official letter to formally set him free. “In the political journey, compromise with principles and honour is unacceptable,” he said.

On his alleged growing proximity with the BJP, Mr Rajbhar said he was free to meet anybody and that he was not somebody’s slave. He referred to a meeting between Yogi Adityanath and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in the presence of Mr Yadav. “If they meet, it’s ok. When I do, my motives are questioned,” he said.

While Mr Yadav, who is the younger brother of party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has been addressed as mannniya (honourable) in the letter, no such respect has been shown to Mr Rajbhar.

In the letter addressed to Mr Yadav there is no mention of his growing closeness with the Bharatiya Janta Party after the Assembly polls and during the recent presidential election where he openly supported the NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu and urged party representatives to vote against the party whip.

However, Mr Rajbhar had been told that the SP was fighting against the BJP, he was strengthening the ruling party, and that he had a nexus with the BJP.

SP sources said though Mr Rajbhar played a role in the SP’s performance in the East UP, the relationship had become untenable because of the loose comments he had been making. Also, the way senior party leader Azam Khan had taken on Mr Rajbhar in the last few days also helped the party in taking a strong decision.

Recently, when asked to comment on Mr Rajbhar’s jibe at Akhilesh for not coming out of AC rooms. Mr Khan had said, “We haven’t seen Mr Rajbhar standing in sunlight either.” He went on to say that criticism was fine but one should not cross the line of decency so much so that the chances of sitting together again become almost impossible.

Though Mr Rajbhar hasn’t opened his cards, observers felt he was being serenaded by both the Bahujan Samaj Party and the BJP. Mr Rajbhar started his political career with the BSP before shifting allegiance to the BJP.

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi also took a dig at Mr Yadav. “The SP has had a history of ditching alliance partners. Somebody who could not be true to his father, how could he be expected to understand the concerns of the alliance partners,” he remarked.