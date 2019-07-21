Yogi Adityanath pins Sonbhadra blame on Congress, Samajwadi Party

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday held the Congress and partly the Samajwadi Party responsible for the Sonbhadra killings over a land dispute, which he said were a result of the “sins” committed by the previous Congress governments.

Mr. Adityanath said “going to the bottom” of the case, the incident “is an example of a political conspiracy and goondagardi (hooliganism)”, and had exposed the “anti-Dalit and anti-tribal face of the Congress”.

He said the National Security Act would be invoked against all those involved in the land grab incident.

The CM, who visited the affected village in Sonbhadra and met the families of the victims, also claimed that the main accused in the shootings, gram pradhan Yagya Dutta, was an “active member” of the SP, while his brother belonged to the Bahujan Samaj Party. Both have been arrested.

In an apparent dig at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who had a 24-hour stand-off with the Mirzapur administration over the issue, Mr. Adityanath said the Congress, which was “shedding crocodile tears”, should apologise to the poor tribal families for starting the land dispute leading to the loss of 10 lives.

According to the two-member probe by the Yogi Adityanath government, the land dispute in Umbha and Sipah villages in Ghorawal, Sonbhadra, where the shoot-out took place, traces its genesis to 1955, when a tract of barren tribal land was illegally registered under the name of a public trust, Adarsh Cooperative Society, run by a then Congress Rajya Sabha MP. Then, in 1989, when the Congress was still ruling in U.P., the government said the trust’s land was transferred in the name of individual members of the trust, who then sold it to the accused gram pradhan in 2017 after failing to get possession. A three-member committee under the Additional Chief Secretary-Revenue has been formed to probe the entire matter.

Compensation increased

Mr. Adityanath, meanwhile, increased the compensation for the families of the deceased to ₹18.5 lakh from ₹5 lakh, while the injured would receive ₹2.5 lakh against the ₹50,000 announced earlier.

The CM, while assuring all help and development to locals, also promised them that houses would be provided to members of the SC and ST communities of Sonbhadra within a year, while a separate committee would be formed to pay attention to the overall development of the district. The affected villages would also get a police outpost, an Anganwadi centre and a fire tender centre.

Ms. Vadra, who was prevented from visiting the affected village in Sonbhadra by the Yogi Adityanath government, tried to take credit for the CM’s visit. “Better late than never, standing with the victims is the duty of the government,” Ms. Vadra tweeted.

‘Fulfil demands’

She said when thousands of Congress workers and justice-loving people supported the voice of the victims of Umbha village, the government realised that it was a “serious incident.”

Ms. Vadra also asked the Yogi Adityanath government to implement the promises made by him in Sonbhadra and also fulfil their demands.

Ms. Vadra had on Saturday endorsed the five-fold demand put forth by the tribals: ₹25 lakh compensation to the family of each victim; ownership rights over the land they have been cultivating for generations; fast track hearing of the July 17 killings in Ghorawal; withdrawal of cases against “innocent” villagers over the land dispute; and security for tribals leading the fight for their land rights.