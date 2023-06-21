Yoga mats made by tribal artisans to be promoted this Yoga Day

June 21, 2023 03:19 am | Updated June 20, 2023 09:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Besides spreading awareness about the benefits of yoga and meditation worldwide, this Yoga Day, India will also be promoting the skill of its tribal artisans. The Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Ltd (TRIFED) is collaborating with Ministry of Ayush to supply 34,000 yoga mats procured exclusively from tribal artisans across the country. These will bear the distinct designs and motifs representative of their respective communities.

Each mat is a vibrant testament to the diverse cultural heritage of India’s tribes, reflecting their stories, folklore, and artistic legacy, said a senior official at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs. He added that the effort is aimed at celebrating India’s rich cultural heritage, bolstering economic prospects of tribal communities, and contributing towards the preservation and promotion of their unique artistic traditions.

“The yoga mats procured by TRIFED from the tribal artisans will be utilised by the Ministry of Ayush on International Yoga Day for various events, workshops, and training programmes. The mats will act as catalysts, fostering a deep connection between yoga enthusiasts and the rich cultural heritage of tribal artisans. Through these interactions, participants will develop an appreciation for the artistic brilliance and cultural depth that tribal communities bring to the country’s diverse tapestry,’‘ said the Ministry.

TRIFED will highlight products and communities including: Madurkathi Mats from Medinipur (West Bengal), Sabai Grass Yoga Mats from Mayurbhanj, (Odisha) and Gondha Grass mats from Jharkhand.

Meanwhile a release from the Ayush Department said that the national celebration of 9th International Day of Yoga this year will be led by vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

This year’s theme of IDY is ‘Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ which indicates Indian socio-cultural heritage. This year International Day of Yoga will witness unique features like the Ocean Ring of Yoga. Indian Navy and Merchant ships will organise yoga demonstrations at port, in vessels of friendly countries.

Yoga from Arctic to Antarctica is another feature, in which MEA is coordinating with the Ministry of Ayush to organise yoga in countries falling in and around the Prime Meridian line besides UN member countries.

Yoga at the North Pole and South Pole will be held in coordination with MoES at Himadri, the Indian research base in the Arctic and Bharati - the Indian research base in the Antarctica.

Yoga Bharatmala has also been conceptualised. This involves Army troops along with ITBP, BSF, BRO making a Yoga chain. Yoga Sagarmala will feature yoga along the Indian coastline. There will be a Yoga demonstration on the flight deck of INS Vikrant, said the release.

