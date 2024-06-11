ADVERTISEMENT

Yoga day celebrates timeless practice of oneness, harmony: PM Modi

Published - June 11, 2024 09:44 am IST - New Delhi

‘Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life’s challenges with calm and fortitude,’ says PM Modi

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga with others during the 9th International Day of Yoga celebrations at the UN headquarters, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives and also encourage others to do the same.

In 10 days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony, PM Modi said on 'X'.

Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions around the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being, the Prime Minister said.

Mr. Modi said, "As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs."

"Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude," the Prime Minister said and also shared a set of videos showing various forms of yoga and their benefits.

