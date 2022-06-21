Yoga brings peace to our universe, says PM Modi

PM Modi at the Yoga Day celebrations in Mysuru on June 21. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

June 21, 2022 07:36 IST

Yoga brings peace to our universe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, as he led the main event of the International Day of Yoga in the backdrop of the iconic Mysuru Palace on June 21.

Thousands of people joined the Prime Minister in the mass Yoga demonstration.

“This whole universe starts from our own body and soul. The universe starts from us”, Mr. Modi said. “And, Yoga makes us conscious of everything within us and builds a sense of awareness.”

"Yoga brings peace for us. The peace from yoga is not merely for individuals. Yoga brings peace to our society. Yoga brings peace to our nations and the world. And, Yoga brings peace to our universe", the Prime Minister said.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi, were among those present.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga is celebrated worldwide on 21st June every year. The theme for this year’s Yoga Day is "Yoga for Humanity".