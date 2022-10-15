Yet another MLA of BJP’s alliance partner in Tripura resigns

Speculation is rife that IPFT MLA Dhananjoy is set to join the TIPRA led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman

The second MLA of the IPFT, the alliance partner of the ruling BJP in Tripura, has resigned from the Assembly on Friday amid rumours that his party would merge with the saffron party. Dhananjoy Tripura, the youngest member of the Assembly, is set to join the TIPRA (Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance), which has reportedly assured him of nomination from his Manu constituency in south Tripura.

TIPRA chief Pradyot Kishore Debbarman was present when Dhananjoy submitted his resignation letter to the Speaker. The royal scion had earlier accompanied IPFT MLA Brishaketu Debbarma and veteran BJP MLA Burba Mohan Tripura when they handed resignations to the Speaker.

The office of the Speaker said the resignation of Dhananjoy would be accepted as per rules. The strength of the IPFT has reduced to six from eight after the resignation of its two MLAs.

Senior IPFT leader and former Forest Minister Mevar Kumar Jamatia, who was dropped from the Cabinet of Chief Minister Manik Saha, has not officially resigned, but has spoken against his fellow leaders. His spouse has joined the TIPRA.

MLAs and prominent leaders from the indigenous communities have been changing sides and preferring the TIPRA as the regional party has emerged strong in tribal constituencies and given the fact that Assembly elections are due in February next. Twenty of the 60 seats in the Assembly are reserved for the Scheduled Tribes.

Sources in the TIPRA said a few more IPFT and BJP MLAs are expected to resign and join the party, which is governing the tribal autonomous district council after a spectacular win last year. Greater Tipraland or a separate State for the indigenous community has been the major plank of the party.