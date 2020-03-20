Yes Bank MD-CEO Rana Kapoor sent to judicial custody

Mumbai

20 March 2020 22:27 IST

19 new firms found with links to him and his family: ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) produced former Yes Bank MD and CEO Rana Kapoor before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here on Friday.

The ED informed the court that it had found 19 new companies linked to Kapoor and his family.

Kapoor was remanded in judicial custody till April 2.

Advertising

Advertising

Also read: ED attaches assets worth ₹66.49 crore in bank fraud case

The ED told the court that it was trying to unravel the money trail, and how the money was brought into these new companies. It had earlier claimed that Kapoor and his family were linked to 78 companies, which were used to divert or siphon off funds.

The ED has been maintaining that during his tenure, Kapoor was instrumental in sanctioning ₹30,000 crore in loans, of which ₹20,000 crore had turned non-performing assets (NPA). There are allegations that while granting loans, Kapoor accepted illegal gratification, and money was diverted through these companies.

Kapoor told the court that he was suffering from low immunity and acute depression. His lawyer Aabad Ponda submitted that a person with low immunity would be susceptible to COVID-19 and said if he was sent to jail, Kapoor might contract something serious.

The court directed the authorities to provide him with medicine as per the advice of the medical officer.