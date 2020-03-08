National

Yes Bank customers can now withdraw cash from other bank ATMs

After the moratorium was imposed on the bank on Thursday, the customers of Yes Bank were unable withdraw cash from other bank's ATM on Friday

Private sector lender Yes Bank has said the customers can now withdraw cash from other bank's automated teller machines.

After the moratorium was imposed on the bank on Thursday, the customers of Yes Bank were unable withdraw cash from other bank's ATM on Friday. This was because limits were not re-calibrated.

After the moratorium, a person with any number of accounts can only withdraw Rs 50,000 in total. The bank was required to make this change in their systems.

"You can now make withdrawals using your YES BANK Debit Card both at YES BANK and other bank ATMs. Thanks for your patience," Yes Bank said in a tweet.

