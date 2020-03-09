Yes Bank crisis | CBI issues look out circular against 7 accused

New Delhi

09 March 2020 18:05 IST

The agency has booked Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughters Roshini, Raakhe and Radha, besides DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of RKW Developers

The CBI on Monday issued a look out circular (LOC) against seven accused in the Yes Bank scam, including its co-founder Rana Kapoor and his family members, to prevent them from leaving the country, officials said.

Also read: CBI carries out searches at 7 locations

The agency has booked Kapoor, his wife Bindu and daughters Roshini, Raakhe and Radha, besides DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promoter of RKW Developers, they said.

Advertising

Advertising

The LOC was issued against all these seven accused to prevent any attempts to leave the country, the officials said.

The Enforcement Directorate has already issued an LOC on the basis of which Kapoor’s daughter Roshini was stopped at the CSM International Airport, Mumbai, from leaving for London, they said.