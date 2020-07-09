National

Yes Bank case: ED attaches over ₹2,200 crore assets of Rana Kapoor, others

Some foreign assets of Mr. Kapoor have also been frozen by the central agency.

The agency said properties of DHFL promoter brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan were also attached as part of a provisional order

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth about ₹2,203 crore of Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor and others under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Thursday.

They said properties of DHFL promoter brothers Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan have also been attached as part of a provisional order issued by it under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Some foreign assets of Mr. Kapoor have also been frozen by the central agency, they said.

The ED has accused Mr. Kapoor, his family members and others of laundering proceeds of crime worth ₹4,300 crore by receiving alleged kickbacks in lieu of extending big loans through their bank that later turned into non-performing assets (NPA).

Mr. Kapoor was arrested by the central probe agency in March and he is at present in judicial custody.

