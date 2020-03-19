Yes Bank case: Anil Ambani appears before ED

Mumbai:

19 March 2020 10:34 IST

Summonses issued to several leading businessmen found to have taken loans from the bank during the tenure of founder and former Chairman Rana Kapoor

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on March 19 appeared before the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the agency’s investigations against the Yes Bank. Mr. Ambani reached the ED office at Ballard Estate around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to ED officers, summonses were issued to several leading businessmen who were found to have taken loans from the bank during the tenure of founder and former Chairman Rana Kapoor, now under arrest.

Sources said that Mr. Ambani’s company is among the biggest borrowers as well as Non-Performing Assets of the bank, with its dues running into over ₹12,500 crore.

