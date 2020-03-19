National

Yes Bank case: Anil Ambani appears before ED

Anil Ambani

Anil Ambani   | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

Summonses issued to several leading businessmen found to have taken loans from the bank during the tenure of founder and former Chairman Rana Kapoor

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on March 19 appeared before the Mumbai office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the agency’s investigations against the Yes Bank. Mr. Ambani reached the ED office at Ballard Estate around 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to ED officers, summonses were issued to several leading businessmen who were found to have taken loans from the bank during the tenure of founder and former Chairman Rana Kapoor, now under arrest.

Sources said that Mr. Ambani’s company is among the biggest borrowers as well as Non-Performing Assets of the bank, with its dues running into over ₹12,500 crore.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 19, 2020 10:40:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/yes-bank-case-anil-ambani-appears-before-ed/article31105901.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY