Yechury to raise 8 issues at meeting

At the meeting of Opposition parties, the first since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, the CPI(M) will raise eight key issues, including the need to make direct cash transfer of ₹7,500 to all families outside the income tax bracket every month till the pandemic is brought under control.

The party’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury will also demand free distribution of 10 kg of foodgrains per month to all needy individuals and free transportation for migrant workers, among other issues, said a statement.