Yechury sees no point in pre-poll common minimum programme

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu, who is playing the role of a facilitator to bring Opposition parties together, wants CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury to lend his expertise in preparing a common minimum programme (CMP) for the Opposition parties.

Ahead of the Opposition meet in Delhi, now scheduled for February 27, the TDP chief reached out to Mr. Yechury who had played a key role in drafting the CMP when UPA took shape in 2004 and the United Front government in 1996.

Apart from the CMP, the Opposition meet is also likely to discuss the political situation since the Pulwama terror attack. Mr. Yechury, however, declined to be part of any CMP drafting exercise even though the issue of attending the meet has been left open.

“I told Mr. Naidu that such an exercise will be more fruitful only after the election. That is how the CMPs were drafted on earlier occasions, be it UPA or United Front,” said Mr. Yechury, while speaking to The Hindu.

Another senior Opposition leader stated that an Opposition CMP for the Centre will not find much acceptance among voters when the parties are fighting each other in the States.

“There are too many internal contradictions. The Left is ranged against the Trinamool in Bengal and against the Congress in Kerala. The TDP and the Congress have parted ways in Andhra after their Telangana experiment failed. Why should the voters take your CMP seriously,” asked the leader.

On February 13, AAP had organised the Tanashahi Hatao, Desh Bachao (Remove Dictatorship, Save Country) rally at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar that was attended by a host of Opposition leaders.

Senior Opposition leaders including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mr. Naidu along with others met at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence.

Leaders had agreed to work on a common minimum programme as the the next step in forging the anti-BJP front ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “The CMP will be important in case of a hung Parliament. Parties who are signatories to the CMP will have to be considered as pre-poll allies and the President of India will have to invite such a group if they have higher numbers than the NDA,” said a senior Congress leader.

Even before Opposition efforts bear fruit, a think tank — Samruddha Bharat Foundation (SBF) — that has Opposition leaders as its advisers, has already prepared a People’s Progressive Agenda that could be a starting point.

Setting up a farmers’ commission, differential fee structure in higher education for the less privileged students, universal healthcare, promoting labour intensive industries to create jobs and revamping institutions like the Reserve Bank of India, the CBI, and the Election Commission, are policy priorities for the Opposition parties spelt out by the document prepared by the SBF.