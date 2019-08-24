National

Yechury moves SC for production of detained CPI(M) leader Tarigami

Sitaram Yechury

Sitaram Yechury  

more-in

Mr. Yechury had travelled to Srinagar earlier this month to visit Mr. Tarigami but was denied entry

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court for production of party leader Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami, who has been under detention in Jammu and Kashmir since the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370, the party said on August 24.

Mr. Tarigami, a member of the Central Committee of the CPI(M) and four-time MLA of the dissolved Jammu and Kashmir Assembly has not been keeping well, party sources said.

The writ petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution, the CPI(M) said.

Mr. Yechury had travelled to Srinagar earlier this month to visit Mr. Tarigami but was denied entry.

A delegation of Opposition leaders is scheduled to visit Srinagar on Augus 24.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics National
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2019 1:46:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/yechury-moves-sc-for-production-of-detained-cpim-leader-tarigami/article29241519.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY