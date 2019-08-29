Yechury in Srinagar to meet ailing comrade Tarigami

National

Armed with an order of the Supreme Court, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury arrived in Srinagar on Thursday to meet his ailing comrade Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami who has been in detention since August 5.

Mr. Yechury landed in Srinagar on August 9, four days after the Centre announced the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status but was turned away by the administration from the airport.

On Thursday, Mr. Yechury took an afternoon flight and was received at the airport by senior police officials, who escorted him to state guest house.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed Mr. Yechury to visit Mr. Tarigami.

