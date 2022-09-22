Yechury discusses Opposition unity with Nitish, Lalu

Nitish Kumar had met Sitaram Yechury during his visit to the national capital

PTI PATNA
September 22, 2022 12:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Wednesday met Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad in Patna separately and discussed Opposition unity.

Mr. Kumar, the de facto leader of JD(U), had met Mr. Yechury during his visit to New Delhi earlier this month.

“Was warmly received by Nitish Kumar ji (@NitishKumar) when I called on him in Patna today. We followed up on our discussions in Delhi to mobilise the broadest unity of secular democratic forces to safeguard the Indian Constitution and the unity & integrity of our country,” the Left leader tweeted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yechury, who reached Patna in the evening, also called on RJD chief Lalu Prasad at his home.

“It was truly pleasant to chat with Lalu ji (@laluprasadrjd) at his home in Patna today. We discussed the imperative to save India, its Constitution & peoples inalienable fundamental rights being severely assaulted today,” he said in another Twitter post.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CPI(M) leader will address the party's ‘Bharat Bachao’ (save India) rally at Gandhi Maidan here on Thursday.

“The party is organising the rally against the anti-people policies of the BJP-led Central Government. It is against inflation, unemployment and divisive politics of the BJP,” a senior leader of CPI(M)’s Bihar unit said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app