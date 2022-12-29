  • The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amends the ST order to include the Deshwari, Ganjhu, Dautalbandi (Dwalbandi), Patbandi, Raut, Maajhia, Khairi (Kheri), Tamaria (Tamadia), and Puran communities of Jharkhand in the ST list, and recategorises the Bhogta community in the State as ST from SC.
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 excludes the Gond community from the SC list in four districts of Uttar Pradesh – Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kushinagar, and Chandauli, and adds it to the ST list in these four districts.
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 amends the ST order to make the Darlong community of Tripura a sub-tribe of the Kuki tribe.
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 includes the Narikoravan and Kurivikkaran communities in the Tamil Nadu ST list.
  • The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2022 includes Betta-Kuruba as a synonym for the Kadu Kuruba community in the Karnataka ST list. 