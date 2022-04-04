Yati Narsinghanand asks Hindus to take up arms

Yati Narsinghanand speaks during the ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ at Burari in New Delhi on April 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

April 04, 2022 00:54 IST

The controversial priest says ‘50% of Hindus will convert in 20 years if a Muslim became PM’; mob allegedly assaulted around six journalists covering the event

The head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand, stoked yet another controversy on Sunday with his comment that “50% of Hindus will convert” in 20 years if a Muslim became the Prime Minister of India.

Addressing a ‘Hindu Mahapanchayat’ for which the Delhi administration had not granted permission, he exhorted Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence. The Mahapanchayat was organised on the Burari grounds here by Preet Singh of the Save India Foundation. This is the same group which earlier held a similar controversial event at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where anti-Muslim slogans were raised.

Mr. Singh was arrested by the Delhi police for making a hate speech at the Jantar Mantar event.

Several other Hindu supremacist leaders also attended the Sunday event.

Narsinghanand is on bail in connection with the Haridwar hate speech case.

Scribes assaulted

Meanwhile, a mob allegedly assaulted around six journalists covering the Hindu Mahapanchayat event on the Burari grounds. A mob waylaid and assaulted them, snatched their phones and hurled communal slurs, officers said.

“Only in 2029 or in 2034 or in 2039 a Muslim will become the Prime Minister. Once a Muslim will become the Prime Minister, 50% of Hindus will convert, 40% will be killed and the remaining 10% will either live in refugee camps or in other countries in the next 20 years. This will be the future of the Hindus. If you want to avoid this future, then become a man and take up arms,” Narsinghanand is seen saying in a video of the Mahapanchayat which is being circulated on social media.

PTI could not independently check the veracity of the video.

Narsinghanand has been involved in hate speech cases in the past as well. An FIR was lodged in Haridwar against him for making highly provocative speeches against Muslims at the “Dharam Sansad”, which was held in the holy town between December 17 and 19 last year.

In the Sunday Mahapanchayat, Narsinghanand went on to assert that Hindus should stop “begging” for their rights. “For long I have seen Hindus begging for their demands to be fulfilled. But I have not seen even a single demand of any Hindu being met. We got Ram Janmabhoomi not by begging but through the court's intervention, so stop being a beggar,” Narsinghanand said in the video clip.

Meanwhile, police have denied the claim that some journalists were detained. Sharing a tweet by one of the journalists who alleged that two young Muslim men from the media were assaulted by a Hindu mob at the Mahapanchayat and were also taken into custody, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani took to Twitter to say nobody was detained.

“Some of the reporters, willingly, on their own free will, to evade the crowd which was getting agitated by their presence, sat in PCR van stationed at the venue and opted to proceed to Police Stn for security reasons. No one was detained. Due police protection was provided,” she stated in the tweet. “For spreading misinformation, necessary action shall be initiated against such persons,” she tweeted.