Yasin Malik’s plea on physical appearance turned down in Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case: CBI counsel

Bailable warrant issued against Rubaiya Sayeed for not appearing for cross-examination by Yasin Malik

Bailable warrant issued against Rubaiya Sayeed for not appearing for cross-examination by Yasin Malik

A Jammu court on Tuesday turned down JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s plea to physically attend the court and cross-examine witnesses in the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed abduction case, according to a CBI counsel.

The court also issued a bailable warrant against Ms. Sayeed after she did not appear for her cross-examination by Malik, whom she had identified as her abductor during last a hearing last month.

According to a CBI counsel, the court turned down Malik’s plea for physical appearance, citing directions from the High Court “to produce all the accused in all the cases through virtual mode”.

A video on Yasin Malik | Video Credit: Richard Kujur

The Court also issued a bailable warrant against Ms. Sayeed and directed her to remain present on the next date of the hearing scheduled on September 21.

The victim, who was kidnapped in December 1989, identified Malik as one of her kidnappers last month. She is the daughter of then Union Home Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Mr. Malik went on a hunger strike last month in the Tihar jail to press his demand to be allowed to go to the Jammu court and cross-examine the witnesses.

Mr. Malik has already turned down the offer to get legal aid in the case.