Yasin Malik to be kept in heavy security cell in Tihar

Convicted separatist leader Yasin Malik will be kept in a separate cell under heavy security, senior Tihar jail officials said a day after he was awarded a life sentence in a terror funding case.

According to senior jail officials, Malik has been assigned a separate cell in jail number 7 which is under heavy security. “He (Malik) may not be assigned any work inside jail and his security will be regularly monitored,” a senior jail officer said.

The officer said that before being awarded the life sentence, Malik was assigned a separate cell where he stayed alone. “He was kept in jail number 7 before imprisonment and will continue to stay there hereon,” the officer said.

Special Judge Praveen Singh, on Wednesday, had awarded a life sentence to Malik in connection with a terror funding case which attracted the stringent UAPA. In his order, the judge noted that the crimes committed by Malik “struck at the heart of the idea of India‘‘ and were “intended to forcefully secede Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India”.