"My mother too was not allowed to hug me," Yasin Malik takes up prisoners’ cause

Yasin Malik, chief of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front, on Sunday wrote an open letter to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to highlight the conditions of Kashmiri prisoners.

Referring to an “emotional” speech Ms. Swaraj made in Parliament on December 25, Mr. Malik said, “In the speech, you illustrated the ordeal of Indian prisoner Kulbushan Jadhav’s meeting with his family in Pakistan. Your words touched the chords of my heart ... I stand for the rights of Mr. Jadhav too.”

He said the speech made him recall “his old mother’s ordeal when she was denied a chance to hug me at the Tihar Jail”.

“My crying sister too could not tolerate to see me from behind a glass wall at the Jhodpur jail, talking on an intercom just like Mr. Jadhav,” he said.

Calling for respecting the rights of the prisoners, Mr. Malik asked the Pakistani authorities “to pay heed to the Koran and the prophet’s sayings on prisoners’ rights, welfare of their families and a fair trial”.

He asked Ms. Swaraj to “uphold same principles for prisoners here”. “The kids and the wives of jailed Kashmiris are being humiliated,” said Mr. Malik referring to the recent attempts to meet Shabir Shah, Ayaz Akbar, Altaf Shah, Shahid-ul-Islam, Peer Saifullah and so on by their families.

“I did not write this letter as a politician but as an eyewitness to miseries of jail life ... Let us take a leaf out of this present disappointment and tread a path that can make our lives more civilised. Religious teachings, international covenants and pledges govern our individual and public lives. Let us all pledge to follow these promises and regulations at least in case of prisoners and make their lives and the lives of their families better,” said Mr. Malik ending his letter with a couplet of poet Iqbal.