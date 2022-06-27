Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential poll
Yashwant Sinha was named as the common Opposition candidate for the presidential election on June 21
Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election.
Mr. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P.C. Mody, who is the Returning Officer for the presidential election.
Top Opposition leaders including NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK’s A. Raja and NC leader Farooq Abdullah were present when Mr. Sinha submitted his nomination papers.
NDA nominee Droupadi Murmu has already filed her nomination papers last week.
