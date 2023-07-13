Yamuna water level continues to rise in Delhi, CM Kejriwal calls it ‘emergency’

July 13, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - New Delhi

A day after hitting a 60-year-high, the water level of the Yamuna in Delhi continued to rise on Thursday, July 13, 2023 morning leading to flood waters affecting traffic in arterial roads of the city, including near ISBT and Rajghat.

The water level of Yamuna at 9 a.m. on Thursday in Delhi was 208.51 metres and it is expected to rise further to 208.75 by 5 p.m., according to Central Water Commission data.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet, “Due to the rising water level, water has come on to the roads around Yamuna. You are requested not to go on these routes. People are being evacuated from the populated areas where there is water. The people living there are requested to cooperate with the administration. Saving lives of people is most important. There is an appeal to all the people of Delhi to cooperate with each other in every possible way in this emergency.”

Kejriwal announces closure of schools

“All government and private schools are being closed in the areas of Delhi where there is waterlogging, Mr. Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Traffic in one carriageway of the outer ring road near the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) Kashmere Gate has been affected due to flood waters, according to officials.

Traffic is affected on ring road from Rajghat towards ITO and there is waterlogging near ITO traffic intersection. Also, there is waterlogging in many areas close to Civil Lines, according to Delhi Police.

Traffic movement has been impaired on the outer ring road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara and commuters have been advised to avoid this road. The situation is similar in Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara and Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat.

Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road due to overflow of drain water near the railway under bridge, according to Delhi Police. On Wednesday, Mr. Kejriwal had warned that there could be back flow from Yamuna to some drains (which usually empties into Yamuna) and it could lead to flooding in areas away from the river.

The Yamuna had breached the ‘danger mark’ of 205.33 metres on Monday evening and it has been rising since then.

Over 16,500 people were evacuated till Wednesday night, according to the government.