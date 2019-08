The water level in the Yamuna crossed the warning mark on August 19 morning in Delhi.

The level at the Old Railway Bridge at 11 a.m. on August 19 was 204.88 m, above the warning level of 204.5 m.

The danger mark is 205.33 m and the level in Yamuna is “expected” to cross it later in the day, an Irrigation and Flood Control Department official said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet officers from the departments concerned at 1 p.m. to assess the situation and preparations.