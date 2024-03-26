ADVERTISEMENT

Yamini Aiyar steps down as Centre for Policy Research head

March 26, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The CPR board announced the appointment of Srinivas Chokkakula, CPR senior fellow and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, as the president and Chief Executive

The Hindu Bureau

Yamini Aiyar. Photo: X/@AiyarYamini

Yamini Aiyar, director and CEO of the Centre for Policy Research (CPR), resigned on March 26.

CPR, a think tank was in news after the tax authorities raided it in 2022.

Editorial | Power against knowledge: On Centre for Policy Research FCRA licence suspension

Ms. Aiyar said it was an absolute privilege for her to have “led and fought for this remarkable institution”. “CPR’s fierce intellectual independence and democratic spirit have enriched me enormously,” she said. She also wished the best for the new leadership.

In a statement, the board of CPR said Ms. Aiyar is stepping down from her current role from March 31 to devote more time to her research interests. “The Board expresses its appreciation for her excellent and significant contribution to CPR’s tradition of engaged multidisciplinary scholarship and for the energy, commitment, and sense of purpose she brought to her role during her tenure,” a statement by the board said.

The board also announced the appointment of Srinivas Chokkakula, CPR senior fellow and Ministry of Jal Shakti Research Chair, as the president and Chief Executive. “He will step into the role effective April 1, 2024,” the release said.

