Yagnyavalkya, rare disciple

The Vedas are infinite and what is available today is only a small portion that Vyasa had comprehensively consolidated and split into four sections for easy assimilation. Each of the four Vedas has a rishi. Incidentally, Yajur Veda branched into two divisions that came to be known as Krishna Yajur Veda and the Shukla Yajur Veda and the Taittiriya Saka or Samhita which is very popular belongs to Krishna Yajur Veda.

In a discourse, Sri B. Sundarkumar drew attention to the interesting story about how this came about. Vaisampayana is the rishi for Yajur Veda and Yagnyavalkya was one of his foremost disciples. Once there arose a difference of opinion between the preceptor and the disciple. The preceptor asked the disciple to give back whatever he had learnt. How was this to be done? Learning that is imbibed from a preceptor is not something tangible that can be returned intact as is the case with a book or any other object that one may borrow. Still, Yagnyavalkya, being a yogi of exceptional merit, spewed from his mouth all he had learnt. To prevent any disrespect to the sacred and profound knowledge thus thrown out, the other disciples took up the form of Tittiri birds and absorbed it. This is how the famous Taittiriya Samhita got its name.

Yagnyavalkya, for his part, felt unworthy without knowledge and wisdom. He experienced an empty feeling. He wanted to find a teacher who could impart the Vedas to him. He thought of the Sun god who is inseparable from the Vedas. Yagnyavalkya undertook severe penance and prayed to him to accept him as his disciple and impart the knowledge of the Vedas. It is held that the Sun god, pleased with such an ardent devotee, took the form of a horse and taught him the Vedas. This section has come to be known as Shukla Yajur Veda.