ADVERTISEMENT

XBB1.16 is pushing up COVID cases but no alarming severity yet: experts

March 20, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - NEW DELHI

People are advised to continue COVID protection protocol given the rise in viral diseases in several parts of the country, and the adverse effects it has when coupled with COVID-19 infection

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan

A healthcare worker collecting nasal swab sample of a man for RT-PCR test of COVID virus at the MCD Dispensary in Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

A newly detected XBB1.16 variant of the COVID virus is pushing up the current surge in cases across the country, confirmed experts, adding that there is currently no “alarming severity” that is being reported.

The XBB1.16 variant is currently being monitored, Dr. Saumitra Das, the co-chair of the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG)(scientific and clinical advisory group), told The Hindu. “We don’t have enough data right now to understand this fully but we need to keep our guards up and mask on,’” he added.

ALSO READ
WHO accuses China of withholding information on origin of COVID-19

Covid XBB1.16 was identified first in January this year. INSACOG is the forum set up under the Health Ministry on December 30, 2020, to study and monitor genome sequencing and virus variation of circulating strains of COVID-19 in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking about the latest variant Dr. Das said that with the natural immunity and vaccination cover that most Indians currently have, it is certain that new variants will not have a free run.

“But we can’t rule out the virus’ ability to evade this cover either. Also, with the several viral diseases in circulation, we have seen that with COVID load, the condition of the patients can be adversely impacted,” he said.

According to the figures, a maximum number of active COVID cases have been reported from Kerala, Maharashtra, and Gujarat till now. The Centre has advised the three States, and their neighbours Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, to follow a strategy of test, track, treat and vaccinate as they witness a rise in cases.

ALSO READ
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market

Dr. Vinod Scaria, a genomics researcher at CSIR-Institute of Genomics & Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB), said that the mutation in the spike of XBB1.16 is largely involved in immune escape. “So it could evade pre-existing antibodies (from previous infection/vaccine),” he said.

“Other mutations are in open reading frame (ORF) gene, the real function of which we don’t really know,” he added.

Open reading frame is a surrogate name for gene in lower organisms.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US