HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

X Corp files appeal in Karnataka High Court against single judge order

The appeal filed by Twitter will come up before a Division Bench of the High Court

August 03, 2023 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
This illustration photo shows the new Twitter logo rebranded as X (L) and the old Twitter bird logo reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris on July 27, 2023.

This illustration photo shows the new Twitter logo rebranded as X (L) and the old Twitter bird logo reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris on July 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Microblogging site Twitter (now X Corp) has approached the High Court of Karnataka against the earlier order of a single judge Bench that had dismissed its petition challenging the Centre’s blocking orders.

The single judge bench of Justice Krishna S. Dixit had also imposed a cost of ₹50 lakh on Twitter in its judgement on June 30.

The appeal filed by Twitter will come up before a Division Bench of the High Court.

Twitter’s main contention was that Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY) had issued blocking orders under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act without issuing notice to the account holders.

The appeal filed on August 1 is yet to be listed for hearing by the High Court. The appeal challenges the imposition of the ₹50 lakh cost as “unjust and excessive” and has sought an interim relief of keeping it in suspension.

Twitter was ordered to pay the fine within August 14. The order had also specified that if Twitter fails to comply, an additional fine of ₹5,000 per day will be imposed on it.

Twitter had claimed that the government had between February 2, 2021 and February 28, 2022 issued 10 government orders directing it to block 1,474 accounts, 175 tweets, 256 URLs and one hashtag. Twitter challenged the orders related to 39 of these URLs.

The single judge Bench had framed eight questions and only the question of locus standi for filing the petition was answered in favour of Twitter.

The court had rejected all contentions of Twitter and imposed the cost on it. It had pointed out that Twitter had not complied with the government orders for more than a year.

Related Topics

social networking / justice and rights / laws / Karnataka

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.