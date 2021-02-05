National

Wrong to term economic crisis act of God, govt policies responsible: CPI

Binoy Viswam.  

The CPI on Friday hit out at the government for terming the economic crisis as an act of God, and said the policies of the government are squarely responsible for the situation and not the almighty.

Participating in a discussion on the motion of thanks on the President’s address, CPI member Binoy Viswam said the government’s much-touted ₹20 lakh crore financial package was only a “gimmick” as only around ₹2 lakh crore reached the people instead.

The CPI member did not support the motion of thanks on the President’s address. He also urged the government to bring a national employment act on the MGNREGA model and said there should be an employment scheme for addressing the problem of unemployment among the youth of the country.

Mr. Viswam said the finance minister termed COVID-19 and the crisis in the economy as an act of God.

“How can it be an act of God,” he asked, noting that it is true that the country faced difficulty during the lockdown days, but the economy was on the downturn even before COVID-19.

In 2020 March, the economy had fallen down to the level of 3.1% GDP, whereas in 2018 March it was at 8.2%.

He said from 8.2% GDP to 3.1% in March 2020 in the beginning of lockdown, means that under the BJP government the economy was in “shambles”.

“Don’t try to put that blame on God. I am not a believer in God, but I believe in the true believers of all religions. I am sure that God is not so cruel. God cannot be so cruel. So don’t put the blame on Gods. God was not the culprit, the culprit was government’s policies,” he said.

“So instead of taking the blame for its failures, the government was trying to say that it all happened because of the Gods which is not a good thing,” the CPI member said.

Mr. Viswam also said that private construction expenditure was 5.1% in 2019-20 and it collapsed to 2.7% in 2020 March and this figure has been the lowest since 2012.

On the ₹20 lakh crore financial package announced by the finance minister, the CPI member held that this money did not reach the people of the country.

“In fact, it was a gimmick with figures and only ₹2 lakh crore was disbursed at the maximum and the government is preaching everything that it has spent lakhs and lakhs for the poor to save their interests, which cannot be understood or accepted,” he said.

Mr. Viswam said corporate profits during COVID-19 rose to the level of 35 per cent and the money of 100 billionaires was enough to give to 138 million poor, but the government was not keen on that.

Related Topics
Parliament proceedings
Comments
Related Articles

Self-reliance in defence equipment manufacturing crucial for maintaining India’s strategic autonomy: Rajnath Singh

Elderly woman donates ₹1 lakh for ‘annadana’

More posters hailing Sasikala come up in Andipatti

Balasore to get country’s first thunderstorm research testbed

Supreme Court Collegium approves proposals for judges appointment in High Courts of Allahabad, Calcutta, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh

Brazilian, Indian start-up satellite in ISRO’s first mission in 2021 on Feb 28

Tanker overturns on Shiradi Ghat, traffic diverted

Kashmir man, deported by Qatar, held at Delhi airport for militant links

FIR against family of deceased farmer for insulting national flag

Donation reports of only 3.39% registered unrecognised parties for 2018-19 available in public domain: ADR

KCR calls for TRS executive meeting on Feb 7 amidst rumours of leadership change

Govt’s offer to amend farm laws doesn’t mean shortcomings in legislations: Tomar

Supreme Court allows Sonu Sood to withdraw plea in illegal construction case

Protests at Kalady Sanskrit university against appointment of CPI (M) leader’s wife

Over 2.9 lakh cyber security incidents related to digital banking reported in 2020: Dhotre

Comedian Munawar Faruqui, accused of hurting religious feelings, gets bail from Supreme Court

China will lose moral authority if it colludes with Pakistan: Air Chief

Pfizer withdraws Emergency Use Authorisation application for its COVID-19 vaccine in India

TN colleges to reopen for all students from Feb 8

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 5, 2021 4:05:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/wrong-to-term-economic-crisis-act-of-god-govt-policies-responsible-cpi/article33759267.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY