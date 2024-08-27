Wrong to say highly educated, accomplished women should be denied special treatment allowed under PMLA bail provision: SC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday found a Delhi High Court reasoning that an educated, sophisticated woman does not deserve the rare leeway the anti-money laundering law allows women while considering a plea for bail.

Section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 or PMLA covers bail. Clause (1) of Section 45 is stringent — the accused would get bail only if the court was satisfied there were reasonable grounds for believing they were not guilty. Further, the court should be satisfied that the accused would not commit any offence while out on bail. These twin conditions make bail in PMLA cases an almost impossible task.

However, the proviso to clause (1) of Section 45 allows courts the discretion to exempt persons below 16 years of age, women, the sick or the infirm from these dual conditions for bail, providing humane relief.

In its July 1 bail order, the Delhi High Court refused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K. Kavitha bail in the excise policy case on grounds that she did not answer to the description of a “vulnerable woman”. She was educated with accomplishments in politics and social work. She was a Member of the Legislative Council from Telangana, the High Court had reasoned.

In appeal, the Supreme Court orally remarked the High Court’s take was “fantastic”.

“Are we now to read categories of women into the provision? How do we proceed in law like that? A woman is a woman,” Justice K.V. Viswanathan observed.

Justice Viswanathan referred to Article 15(3) of the Constitution which mandates the state make special provisions for women and children, identifying them as vulnerable groups. The judge said the proviso to Section 45(1) derived its source from this Article.

The High Court had reasoned that Ms. Kavitha’s accomplishments should not cover up the seriousness of the allegations and the evidence collected against her. The High Court had applied a Supreme Court judgment of December 2023 in the Saumya Chaurasia versus Directorate of Enforcement case to buttress its conviction that educated women too could veer into illegal activities in modern times.

Justice Gavai, speaking for the Bench, said the High Court had “misapplied” the Saumya Chaurasia judgment. The top court had, in fact, urged judges to be “more sensitive and sympathetic towards women, the very young and the sick or infirm”.

Though there was no mandate that a court ought to grant bail in every case concerning persons within this category, Justice Gavai said the 2023 judgment had asked judges to use their discretion judiciously and prudently while considering a plea for personal liberty.

“The Supreme Court never meant in its 2023 judgment to say that a woman, merely because she was educated or sophisticated or an MP or an MLA, should be denied the benefit of the proviso to Section 45(1) of the PMLA,” the apex court clarified.

