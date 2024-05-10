ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestlers' sexual harassment case: Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh

Updated - May 10, 2024 06:47 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 06:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The court has also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case

PTI

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on May 10 ordered the framing of charges against former Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a sexual harassment case lodged by six female wrestlers. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Priyanka Rajpoot also discharged Mr. Singh in a complaint filed by one of the six women wrestlers.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh | The controversial ‘Bahubali’

The court ordered the framing of charges for criminal intimidation against Mr. Singh. It will formally frame the charges on May 21.

It also ordered framing of charges against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet in the case against Mr. Singh, a six-time MP, on June 15 under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

