Wrestlers’ row | Court to pass order on cognisance of charge sheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on July 7

July 01, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court postponed the consideration of chargesheet in the sexual harrasment case filed by wrestlers against BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh on July 7. The development took place as police told the court that information like call records and FSL reports were still awaited.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal, who was scheduled to pass the order on July 1, noted the submission of the city police that its probe is still in progress and a supplementary charge sheet is likely to be filed.

“However, since FSL report and report on CDR (call detail record) is awaited it is likely to take time. Put up for consideration for July 7,” the judge said.

The court also said it’s a lengthy chargesheet of 1500 pages, and it has to go through it.

The Delhi police had on June 15 filed a charge sheet against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case based on the complaint by women wrestlers. The charge sheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A and 506 (1) of IPC, said Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava.

The police had also filed a cancellation report in a POCSO case against Singh.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)