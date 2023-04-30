HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Wrestlers' protest | Kapil Sibal raises question of 'pliant investigation'

Mr. Sibal is representing the wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

April 30, 2023 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Wrestlers meets Rajya Sabha MP and eminent lawyer Kapil Sibal at his residence in New Delhi on April 25, 2023.

Wrestlers meets Rajya Sabha MP and eminent lawyer Kapil Sibal at his residence in New Delhi on April 25, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday said the wrestlers staging a protest in New Delhi demanding the arrest of the wrestling federation chief over sexual harassment charges are facing the predicament of a defiant accused and "no arrests", and wondered whether there is a "pliant investigation" into the matter.

Also read: Wrestlers’ stir gets political heft as more Opposition leaders extend support

Mr. Sibal, a senior advocate, is representing the wrestlers in the Supreme Court.

In a tweet, he said: "Protesting Wrestlers Predicament: A minor, 6 others traumatised, a defiant accused, a silent PMO, no arrests. A pliant investigation?" The Delhi Police filed two FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday on allegations of sexual harassment levelled against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP by seven women wrestlers.

The first information reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Delhi Police, told the SC Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice P.S. Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday.

While the first FIR relates to the allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the second was related to outraging the modesty of women.

Several wrestlers who have brought laurels for the country from international competitions have been protesting at Jantar Mantar, demanding that the government make public the findings of an oversight panel that investigated the sexual harassment charges against Singh.

The wrestlers have asserted that they will not leave the protest site until Singh is arrested. They resumed their sit-in last Sunday and demanded that the findings of the panel that probed the allegations be made public.

Related Topics

politics / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.