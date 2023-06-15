Wrestlers’ protest | Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

June 15, 2023 12:32 pm | Updated 12:48 pm IST

The Delhi Police on June 15 filed a final report before a court seeking cancellation of a sexual harassment case filed by a minor wrestler against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

The police report claimed that no corroborative evidence was found in the allegations levelled by the minor.

“In the FIR registered by the wrestlers, after completion of investigation, we are filing a charge sheet for the offences under sections 354, 354A, 354D IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/354/354A/506 IPC against accused Vinod Tomar before the concerned Hon’ble Court,” the Delhi Police PRO said.

“In the POCSO matter, after completion of investigation, we have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant i.e., the father of the victim and the victim herself,” it added.

The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4.

A cancellation report has been filed in the minor’s case in Delhi’s Patiala House Court. “Since the case is related to POCSO Act, the court has fixed July 4 as the next date of hearing,” public prosecutor Atul Srivastava told PTI.

The Delhi Police on June 15 filed a charge sheet in FIRs registered by several wrestlers against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court.

Officials along with Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava discussed the matter outside the Courtroom of Rouse Avenue Court complex, Delhi.

Mr. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

(With agency inputs)

