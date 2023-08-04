ADVERTISEMENT

Wrestlers case: arguments against Brij Bhushan to begin next week

August 04, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi police had filed a 1,000-page charge sheet accusing Brij Bhushan and another former WFI staffer Tomar of offences like outraging modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, stalking and criminal intimidation

The Hindu Bureau

 Former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. File photo | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court will start from August 9 the hearing on charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Thursday said arguments on charges would go on from August 9-11.

It may be recalled that several Olympic and World Championships medal-winning wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, protested for months in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Mr. Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women grapplers, including a minor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police filed an FIR against the accused BJP MP only after the intervention of the Supreme Court last month.

The Delhi police had filed a 1,000-page charge sheet accusing Mr. Singh and another former WFI staffer Mr. Tomar of offences like outraging modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, stalking and criminal intimidation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US