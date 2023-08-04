Wrestlers case: arguments against Brij Bhushan to begin next week

August 04, 2023 03:06 am | Updated 12:48 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court will start from August 9 the hearing on charges against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and co-accused Vinod Tomar in a case of alleged sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal on Thursday said arguments on charges would go on from August 9-11.

It may be recalled that several Olympic and World Championships medal-winning wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sangeeta Phogat, protested for months in New Delhi demanding the arrest of Mr. Singh for allegedly sexually harassing several women grapplers, including a minor.

The police filed an FIR against the accused BJP MP only after the intervention of the Supreme Court last month.

The Delhi police had filed a 1,000-page charge sheet accusing Mr. Singh and another former WFI staffer Mr. Tomar of offences like outraging modesty, making sexually coloured remarks, stalking and criminal intimidation.

