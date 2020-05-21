Watch | Cyclone Amphan wreaks havoc in West Bengal and Odisha

Cyclone Amphan made landfall on the Indian coast on May 20. It crossed the West Bengal & Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands near the Sunderbans. The width of its wall cloud was around 120 kilometres, and the diameter of the eye was about 40 kilometres.

Over 5 lakh people have been evacuated in West Bengal and around 1.50 lakh have been sent to camps in Odisha. As of May 20, at least 10 casualties have been reported in West Bengal and three in Odisha. Over 40 teams of the National Disaster Response Force are actively involved in the rescue efforts in both States.