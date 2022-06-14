WPI inflation rises to record high of 15.88% in May

The Wholesale Price Index for this March was also revised upwards, reflecting an inflation rate of 14.63% instead of the 14.5% earlier estimated. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) hit a fresh record high of 15.88% in May, escalating from 15.08% in April, as per the official data.

“The high rate of inflation in May is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum & natural gas, food articles, basic metals, non-food articles, chemicals & chemical products and food products compared to the previous year,” the Commerce and Industry Ministry said. May 2021 had recorded an inflation rate of 13.11%.

Fuel and power inflation accelerated further to 40.62% in May from 31.8% in March and 38.7% in April.

The Wholesale Price Index for this March was also revised upwards, reflecting an inflation rate of 14.63% instead of the 14.5% earlier estimated.

The Wholesale Food Price Inflation, which had eased marginally in April to 8.9% from 9.3% in March, resurged to hit 10.9% in May.

Also read: Data | Which items drove up inflation in February 2022?

Inflation in primary articles also gained momentum, rising from 15.45% in April to 19.71% in May.

The only category of items to see a slight dip in inflation was Manufactured products, where the wholesale price rise pace was 10.11% in May compared to 10.85% in April.

This is the 14th month in a row that wholesale price inflation in India has stayed above the 10% mark.

Within the fuel and power category, LPG inflation shot up from 38.5% in April to 47.7% in May, while diesel inflation eased only marginally from 66.1% in April to 65.2% in May. Petrol inflation dropped slightly from 60.6% in April to 58.8% in May.

CARE Ratings chief economist Rajani Sinha attributed the record wholesale inflation to the spike in food and energy prices. “Vegetables and cereals prices surged due to heatwave-led disruptions and have pushed up primary food inflation, while elevated crude oil prices, LPG price hikes and electricity tariff revisions contributed to the rise in fuel and power inflation,” she said.