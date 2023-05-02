Worst in numbers and consequent spill over to mammals forces Central Government to switch high alert mode

May 02, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 04:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Housing among the largest livestock reserves across the world, India is at “risk and vulnerable”, to the on-going worst-ever outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (H5N1) worldwide admits the Central Government adding that the worry is compounded by the fact that the virus is decimating avian populations worldwide at an unprecedented rate and now posing a threat of mammalian transmission.

India has a large reserve of livestock, wild population and domestic poultry making up for almost 18% of the world stock.

“Across the world the virus is being detected among wild birds and other species, which makes the chance of it mutating and becoming harmful greater,” warns World Economic Forum (WEF) in its latest paper on pandemic and preparedness.

“We are concerned about it. The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we need to be prepared all the time. If we are caught off guard, anything can happen,”‘ said Dr. Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, speaking exclusively to The Hindu.

H5N1 was detected by the ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease, Bhopal from the samples received from Government Poultry Farm at Bokaro, Jharkhand on February 17, 2023. India has now initiated the Animal Pandemic Preparedness programme to tackle such potential pandemics.

Bird flu has led to the death and slaughter of 316 million poultry worldwide between 2005 and 2021. WHO has called on governments to prepare in case the virus alters and threatens to become a pandemic.

But what makes India vulnerable now even though avian flu is not an unfamiliar virus and the country tackled this as recently as December 2020 and early 2021 when and outbreak (H5N1 and H5N8) was reported in poultry in 15 states in India including — Maharashtra, Punjab, and Kerala?

“This has been the worst in numbers and consequent spill over to mammals,” explained Indian biologist Dr. Vinod Scaria. He added that the reasons it could be worse includes speculations like — better transmission, mutation in the genome which could allow a broader spectrum of species which could be infected and climate change and the subtle changes in migration pattern.

Dr. Mitra also added the speed of the spread and the expansion of the range of species is something that is a cause of worry.

Transmission to human is another cause of concern.

WHO in its information sheet explained that — H5N1 infection in humans can cause severe disease and has a high mortality rate. “If the H5N1 virus were to change and become easily transmissible from person to person while retaining its capacity to cause severe disease, the consequences for public health could be very serious,” it states.

Meanwhile, the Central Government is now reviewing the H5N1 situation daily.

“India has been dealing with influenza since 2006-07 and there is no vaccine for high-pathogenic avian Influenza. Currently we have checked 1500 samples from hotspots such as water bodies and poultry farms. Out of this only one case was found positive from Alappuzha in Kerala. There is nothing to panic about, but we need to be vigilant. We must strengthen our bio security measures”’ added Dr. Mitra.

“Currently only those working in poultry farms, exposed poultry or migratory birds are in the vulnerable category. Consumption of poultry meat is completely safe. But like any other pandemic situation, if anyone goes to a market or poultry farm, wear a mask. When you come back from a market or farm, wash your hands and face. Those who work in poultry farms should sanitise themselves before and after their work,” he cautioned.