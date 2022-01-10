Worried about PM Modi’s security, I called up Channi ji: Priyanka Gandhi

‘I want to make it clear that Modi ji is country’s Prime Minister and not of one party’

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed that she had called Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi after being “worried” about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s safety and the Chief Minister had not briefed her.

Following a comment from Mr. Channi that he had briefed Ms. Vadra about the security scare, the Bharatiya Janata Party made it a political issue, questioning what was the “constitutional post” Ms. Vadra held that the Chief Minister had to brief her.

“If the Chief Minister had called me to brief me, then their [BJP] objection would have been right. I don’t have any constitutional position. The truth is when I saw on TV about the Prime Minister, I was very worried. I was very worried about the Prime Minister’s safety and wanted to know from Channi ji if our government had faltered somewhere,” Ms. Vadra said.

“I want to make it clear that Modi ji is the country’s Prime Minister and not of one party. His security is paramount to the country and to every citizen,” she added.

The Congress leader said none should politicise or take the issue of the Prime Minister’s security lightly.

“Our family has seen what happens when there is politicisation of security,” Ms. Vadra said.

Asked if there was any laxity by the State government, she said, “I don’t want to get into the details. Our government has given its version and now there is a Supreme Court inquiry. Let the probe happen and the truth will come out”.

Whether the 2022 Assembly elections will be a “game changer” for the Congress will be known only on March 10 (the counting day) but the Congress leader claimed that they had worked very hard to strengthen the party organisation at the block level.

“Today, I can say with pride that we have our party organisation at block, village and nyay panchayat level,” she said

On Monday, the party’s Central Election Committee (CEC) is said to have met virtually to shortlist potential candidates for the coming Assembly polls in five States, including Uttar Pradesh.

In a related development, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “This is the right time to defeat hate #Elections2022.”