23 April 2021 20:38 IST
Worldview with Suhasini Haidar | What went wrong with India's vaccine diplomacy?
Updated: 23 April 2021 20:42 IST
Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar discusses what led to the country's current vaccine crisis
In this episode of Worldview, our Diplomatic Affairs Editor Suhasini Haidar takes a look at India’s vaccine diplomacy and why the government is now facing criticism for it.
India is the world's second most populous country, and after the U.S., has the highest number of cases, active cases and deaths. If it helps its own citizens, it will take a large load off the global pandemic worry.
